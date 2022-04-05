Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of MRTX opened at $88.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $928,112. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

