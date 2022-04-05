Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Tops $41.13 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and $211,198.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.59 or 0.00078462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.40 or 0.07516145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,659.39 or 1.00045227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

