Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $439.41 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $468,174.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $439.41 or 0.00941003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 18,003 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

