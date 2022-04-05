Model Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 705,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,567,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 15.3% of Model Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 1,793,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,551. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

