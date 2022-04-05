MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $458.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.85. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,782 shares of company stock valued at $65,112,193. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

