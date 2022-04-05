Morgan Stanley Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.
ALIZY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 156,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,359. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.85.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
