Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.
SPWR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
