Morgan Stanley Trims Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Target Price to €179.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €201.00 ($220.88) to €179.00 ($196.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.78.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. 7,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

