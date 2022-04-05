Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn Acquires 5,000 Shares

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Movano stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Movano by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 324,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 211,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movano by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

