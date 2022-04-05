Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 1,197,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,146. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

