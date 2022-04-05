Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 1,197,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,146. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

