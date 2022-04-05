MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

