MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.71.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $18,457,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

