mStable USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $233,939.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and $233,939.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,975.64 or 0.99989540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

