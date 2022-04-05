Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Increases Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MYI opened at GBX 1,277.33 ($16.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,195.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Murray International Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,038 ($13.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,283.19 ($16.83).
In other news, insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.79) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($931.62).
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
