MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. MVB Financial has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

