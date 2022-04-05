Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at about $1,784,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

