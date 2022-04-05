Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

