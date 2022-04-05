NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.75 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

