National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,667 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.07. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.