National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,715 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

