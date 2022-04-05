National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

SPGI opened at $414.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.40 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.