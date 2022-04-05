National Asset Management Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

