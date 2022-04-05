National Asset Management Inc. Invests $694,000 in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LICY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,049,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

