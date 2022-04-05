National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

BNTX opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

