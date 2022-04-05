National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 7,556 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

