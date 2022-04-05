National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $257,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

