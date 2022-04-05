National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

