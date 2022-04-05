National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 643 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 224,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $394.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $250.58 and a 1 year high of $400.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.
In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
