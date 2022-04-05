National Bank of Canada FI Takes $214,000 Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.28. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

