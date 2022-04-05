National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.28% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 212,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in HyreCar by 542.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 158,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HyreCar by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 137,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of HYRE opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 193.86% and a negative net margin of 72.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

