National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.54

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.54, with a volume of 2374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.
NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.