National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.54

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.54 and last traded at $79.54, with a volume of 2374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

