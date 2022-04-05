Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

