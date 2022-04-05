Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.40 on Friday. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

