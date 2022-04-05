NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.