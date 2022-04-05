NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the consumer networking market, owing to increasing recurring subscription service revenues and technological advancements. It ended fourth-quarter 2021 with 584,000 service subscribers, exceeding end-of-year projections of 575,000. Robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching strength, drives the Small and Medium Business unit. It is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022, indicating a healthy potential for long-term growth. NETGEAR’s next generation commercial products like Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and security appliances are aiding its prospects. However, stiff competition, seasonal shift in end market demand for products and higher research and development expenses are acting as headwinds.”

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,487. The company has a market cap of $690.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.