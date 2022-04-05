Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

