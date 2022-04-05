Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $1,018,409.04 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,802. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

