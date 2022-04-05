Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

NVRO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 12,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

