New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $48.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

