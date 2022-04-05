New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 18,426 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,880,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 445,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 234,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,027 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

