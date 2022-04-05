New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of ModivCare worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ModivCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $211.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

