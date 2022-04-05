New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $2,491,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.