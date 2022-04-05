New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SITE Centers by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

