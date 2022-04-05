New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.40 Million in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Corp has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

