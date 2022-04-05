New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,700 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

