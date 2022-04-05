New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 321,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10,864.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 86,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 59,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.25 million, a P/E ratio of -526.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

