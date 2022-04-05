New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

NX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

