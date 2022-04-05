New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

