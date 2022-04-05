NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 15,260 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 4,474,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after buying an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 162,325 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 16,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,481. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

