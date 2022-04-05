NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 234,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,812,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

